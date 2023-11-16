Discussion with Stephen Nichols, Director of Solution Engineering at Acronis.

Acronis is a leading provider of cyber protection solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of data backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint security products. They prioritize protecting organizations’ critical data against loss, threats, and unauthorized access. Acronis combines innovative technologies such as AI-powered anti-malware, secure file sharing, and blockchain-based data verification to deliver robust cyber protection. Their solutions cater to businesses of all sizes, ensuring data resilience, secure file collaboration, and fast recovery in the event of a data breach, natural disaster, or other IT disruptions. Acronis enables organizations to enhance their cyber resilience while simplifying data protection management.

Acronis won the Award for Best in Show

