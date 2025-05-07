Pax8, a leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced the debut of its pioneering documentary series, MSP Legends. Season one of MSP Legends gives viewers insight into the unique nature of the managed service provider (MSP) community and the IT channel from the perspective of Rob Rae, Pax8 Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems. The first episode is now available on the Pax8 YouTube channel.

We caught up with Rob in between trips and he introduced the series, which seeks to showcase the growth and potential of MSPs, emphasizing their critical role in technology adoption for small and medium-sized businesses. He discussed the evolving complexities of MSP roles, particularly concerning cybersecurity and compliance, and the necessity for MSPs to recognize their value and appropriately price their services.

He also discussed the documentary’s goals of attracting clients and talent to the MSP industry, highlighting the need to demonstrate the sector’s value to investors and adapt selling strategies to changing buyer behaviors. He expressed optimism about the future of the MSP industry, noting the unprecedented opportunities available.

