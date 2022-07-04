Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, announced that it is reinventing how SaaS vendors and technology partners work together with the launch of Zomentum PartnerAlign. The PartnerAlign Partner Management solution directly aligns SaaS vendors with partners’ daily revenue-generating activities through Zomentum’s all-in-one partner-led Revenue Platform.

PartnerAlign reinvents partner relationship management (PRM) by putting SaaS vendors at the center of tech partners’ revenue-generating activities. The platform includes the Zomentum Grow sales acceleration application, where thousands of partners are already building proposals and converting small and medium business (SMB) prospects into customers, and Zomentum Connect, a software license reconciliation and automated billing tool designed to prevent lost revenue on unbilled licenses.

With PartnerAlign, SaaS companies can offer their technology partners on-demand sales enablement materials, real-time support and shadow assists on quotes to convert more end clients. Communication is strengthened, support is effortless, and visibility on shared revenue goals is completely transparent.

Zomentum’s approach contrasts with the traditional model wherein partners must leave their internal sales systems to log into vendors’ portals to retrieve sales collateral, register deals, order solutions and collect invoices. Using individual vendor portals results in inefficient swivel-chair integrations — inputting data manually from one system into another — that quickly become unwieldy for partners as the number of vendors increases. This inefficiency stifles partners’ sales and shrinks vendors’ pipelines.

