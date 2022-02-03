iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced it has joined the ForgeRock Trust Network, an exclusive technology ecosystem of over 130 partners in authentication, risk and fraud management, biometrics and more. The iboss Cloud Platform integrates with ForgeRock Identity Cloud and the ForgeRock Identity platform to enable employees to securely connect to any application on any device while working from anywhere.

Through this partnership, iboss and ForgeRock can quickly authorize and authenticate whether a user has privileges to access specific cloud applications, enabling IT administrators to securely control user connections to applications per user role-based zero trust policies. The iboss integration with ForgeRock enables real-time provisioning of users and immediate policy application and enforcement.

“Employees have always wanted immediate access to the applications they need to be productive. However, as the workforce continues to be remote or hybrid, organizations who haven’t adopted a Zero Trust security architecture have been challenged with how to best support these employees,” said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. “With iboss and ForgeRock, organizations can apply security policies to any employee, regardless of where they choose to work or what device they are using. Together, we’re providing enterprises with the ability to execute a seamless, secure and accelerated cloud security transformation.”

“We are always looking for innovative, best-of-breed solutions to add to the ForgeRock Trust Network and, as a leader in Secure Access Service Edge, iboss more than meets that criteria,” said Ben Goodman, SVP, Global Business and Corporate Development at ForgeRock. “Our technology alliance partnership with iboss will help customers better support their modern workforces by ensuring users have fast and safe access to the applications they need.”

