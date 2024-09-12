Sam Valmé, Sr. Director, US Channel Sales at AvePoint, a global leader in data management and data governance, provided insights into the organization’s strategic shift towards leveraging channel partnerships to drive business growth. He emphasized the need for a proper infrastructure and clear lanes, highlighting the organization’s goal of maintaining a balance between direct sales and channel partnerships to effectively target different customer segments.

He delved into the company’s strategic focus on managed service providers in North America, with a particular emphasis on those working with Microsoft CSPs and M365 managed services. Additionally, Sam emphasized the importance of listening to MSPs’ needs and the company’s efforts to enable them to go to market effectively, including the establishment of an MSP-specific advisory council to gather diverse feedback and improve the demo process.