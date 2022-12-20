CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, announced the launch of the CyberRes Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program. The program couples CyberRes’ robust cybersecurity products and services with flexible deployment and licensing options for MSSP partners.

The CyberRes MSSP Program features access to all four of its outcome-based cybersecurity product lines – ArcSight for security operations,Fortify for application security, NetIQ for identity and access management, and Voltage for data privacy and protection. MSSPs in the program also receive benefits from collaboration opportunities and the program’s partner portal.

“A managed service security provider must be equipped with the best cybersecurity resources possible when facing a myriad of threats and challenges as they protect dozens, if not hundreds of organizations. The new CyberRes Managed Security Service Provider program enhances our ability to provide the products, services, support, and resources necessary for our partners to best address the cybersecurity needs of their customers, while also maintaining an efficient and profitable business,” said Marianne Van der Pluym, VP, Global MSSP Strategy and Sales for CyberRes.

To learn more, visit www.cyberres.com