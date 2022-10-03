Meet team ScalePad as they introduce the latest enhancements to their products Lifecycle Manager and Backup Radar at the upcoming ChannelNEXT event in Vancouver on October 20. They assist MSPs in improving their processes, providing deeper insights, and automating backup. We are excited to see what’s new! Check out our quick video interview with Luis Giraldo about what they plan to showcase at the event. To learn more https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-west-british-columbia/

October 20th, 2022: ChannelNEXT West In-Person and Live Streaming, BC, Canada Register here