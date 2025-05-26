Guest: James Chalmers, NAM Channel Manager, Kaspersky

James will showcase the new Kaspersky Next solution and threat intelligence feeds tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), which enables the company to gather vital threat intelligence that enhances their endpoint protection solutions. This intelligence is compiled into Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) that can be integrated into next-generation firewalls.

Join him and other great vendors and speakers at ChannelNext Central on June 2nd and 3rd in Niagara Falls, ON.

Kaspersky will also be the exclusive sponsor of the hospitality suite on June 2nd.