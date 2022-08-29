Micro Focus is one of the world’s largest software companies, serving thousands of organizations around the world, including many of the Fortune Global 500, and had approximately $2.7 billion in pro forma trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022.

“We are pleased to announce our firm intention to acquire Micro Focus, and I look forward to welcoming Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText,” said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. “Upon completion of the acquisition, OpenText will be one of the world’s largest software and cloud businesses with a tremendous marquee customer base, global scale and comprehensive go-to-market. Customers of OpenText and Micro Focus will benefit from a partner that can even more effectively help them accelerate their digital transformation efforts by unlocking the full value of their information assets and core systems.”

Barrenechea went on to say, “Micro Focus brings meaningful revenue and operating scale to OpenText, with a combined total addressable market (TAM) of $170 billion(2). With this scale, we believe we have significant growth opportunities and ability to create upper quartile adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows. We expect Micro Focus to be immediately accretive to our adjusted EBITDA. Micro Focus will benefit from the OpenText Business System to create stronger operations and significant cash flows, and Micro Focus customers will benefit from the OpenText Private and Public Clouds.”

Micro Focus’ strong brands and culture are valued by OpenText, as is the skill and experience of Micro Focus’ management team and employees.

Source: Opentext