The Channel Marketing Association (CMA), the leading industry association for channel marketing professionals, proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 Channel Marketing Excellence Awards. These prestigious honors recognize outstanding leadership, innovation and dedication across the channel marketing ecosystem. Now in its third year, the CMA Excellence Awards continue to elevate the visibility of the individuals and teams driving partner success, innovation and engagement in the IT and telecom channel.



See the list of winners here: https://www.channelmarketingassociation.com/2025-excellence-awards-names