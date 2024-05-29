Tim Lasonde is the new channel chief at Syncro, a leading B2B SaaS company serving the managed service provider (MSP) software market.

Bringing more than two decades of MSP industry expertise, Lasonde has held various roles from technician to president and COO of NSK. Under his leadership, NSK evolved from a traditional break-fix model into a comprehensive, subscription-based MSP. His guidance not only drove substantial business growth but also culminated in the successful acquisition of NSK by Focus Technology. After the acquisition, Lasonde assumed the role of senior VP of managed services at Focus Technology, driving substantial revenue growth and elevating customer satisfaction.

As channel chief Lasonde will spearhead strategic development initiatives, while fostering enhanced communication and collaboration with channel partners. Lasonde’s focus on the needs of MSPs, combined with his wealth of industry expertise, will help Syncro deliver a comprehensive solution that powers MSPs’ growth and profitability.

During this interview, Tim discussed the challenges faced by MSPs in the current PSA market. He emphasized the importance of understanding one’s business needs and finding a solution that aligns with those needs, while acknowledging that not all requirements may be met. Tim shared his experience of owning and operating a small MSP, NSK and Associates, which he later sold to Focus Technology Solutions. He discussed the evolution of managed services and his transition to Syncro, expressing excitement about returning to the channel from a different perspective.

