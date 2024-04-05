Michael George is the new CEO of Syncro, a B2B SaaS company serving the managed service provider (MSP) software market. Syncro offers an innovative all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform for MSPs, enabling them to better support clients and improve profitability.

With a wealth of experience in the technology industry, George will spearhead Syncro’s next phase of innovation and growth for its widely used MSP platform. George, a seasoned veteran known for starting, building, and leading highly innovative technology companies, most recently served as CEO of Invicti Security, a leading provider of web app security solutions. With over 25 years’ experience as CEO of various technology category leaders, George brings extensive expertise that will drive Syncro’s commitment to supporting and empowering MSPs to build highly successful and profitable businesses.

Previously, George held the position of CEO at Continuum, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for MSPs. Under his leadership, Continuum emerged as a category leader in the managed IT services industry, serving SMBs through a network of MSPs. George spearheaded initiatives that fueled significant growth, driving revenues by over 500%.

Michael shared his experience with us and the strategic direction for Synchro MSP. He discussed the company’s growth, emphasizing the significance of introducing security solutions and the subsequent impact on the industry. George also articulated his vision for Synchro, emphasizing the pivotal role of automation and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the IT industry by empowering partners with advanced automation capabilities. The conversation also delved into the evolving role of MSPs in the cybersecurity landscape, the imperative for MSPs to prioritize cybersecurity, and the pivotal role of automation in streamlining operations and enhancing the overall security and efficiency of MSPs.

