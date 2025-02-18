Jason Beal serves as President of Exclusive Networks, Americas. He brings over 20 years of IT channel leadership experience to this role and is focused on continued growth presence in North America to both vendors and channels. Jason is a global technology channel and go-to-market operations executive with a passion for partnerships and immense pride in working with teams to accomplish the most difficult of goals and customer challenges.

He has held various roles at companies of all sizes in channel leadership, international sales, and operations and services management. Beal has lived and worked in the United States and in Europe for companies including Barracuda, Palo Alto Networks, Ingram Micro, and AvePoint.

In this discussion, Jason provided insights into the company’s mission and strategic direction. He highlighted Exclusive Networks’ role as a global distributor specializing in cybersecurity, noting recent acquisitions aimed at enhancing service capabilities for partners facing resource constraints. He emphasized the importance of innovation and strong personal relationships with partners, particularly in navigating challenges related to cybersecurity, such as cyber insurance demands and the need for cloud security solutions.

