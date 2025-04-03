Apple devices have taken the business world by storm – and managing/securing those devices has given MSPs a huge new revenue opportunity. Unfortunately, the process of onboarding new Macs is a complex, frustrating ordeal, especially for MSPs who traditionally focus on Windows.

Jason Dettbarn, CEO of Addigy, creator of the only solution built for live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management, talked about Addigy’s recent advancements, particularly a new capability designed for rapid onboarding of new Mac users to enhance productivity and security. Jason emphasized the importance of utilizing tools like multi-tenant Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions and zero-touch deployment to streamline the management of Apple devices. He noted the potential for MSPs to monetize their services by supporting Apple devices, highlighting the willingness of customers to pay for quality service.

