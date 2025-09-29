Simbian has announced the naming of Isaac Lujan as its new Global Vice President of Channel and Partnerships. Isaac joins the leadership team and brings an exceptional track record of building and scaling partner programs across North America.

Isaac has demonstrated remarkable success in developing high-performing partner organizations throughout his distinguished career. His impressive background includes managing the North American channel and alliances program at LogRhythm, where he drove significant growth through strategic partnership development. He also built an extremely successful channel program at Hunters, establishing it as a cornerstone of their go-to-market strategy. Isaac’s expertise spans across multiple partner types, including VARs, MSSPs, system integrators, and technology alliances, making him uniquely positioned to lead Simbian’s global expansion.