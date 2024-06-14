John Addeo has recently joined HackerOne, a leader in human-powered security, as the new Vice President of Global Channels. With over two decades of experience in global enterprise IT and cybersecurity, John brings invaluable knowledge and a strong passion for underserved markets.

John’s focus will be on leading HackerOne’s channels and strategic partner initiatives, enhancing their commitment to collaborative cybersecurity. He’ll be working with businesses of all sizes to adopt security measures like code security audits and show them the steps needed to create VDPs and Bug Bounty Programs. Previously, as CRO at Netsurion, he was pivotal in developing software solutions for Managed Detection and Response, making security more accessible.

In recent news, HackerOne announced the launch of its first partner program, PartnerOne. HackerOne launched the program to meet a growing demand for cybersecurity solutions that leverage the global ethical hacker community. PartnerOne gives partners the ability to sell HackerOne solutions through their own channels, reducing commercial barriers for customers wanting to adopt human-powered security, which identifies vulnerabilities that automated testing fails to detect. John Addeo provided a comprehensive overview of the expansion of this channel program, highlighting the strategic approach to engage with various types of organizations and individuals. He also explored the changing landscape of pen testing, highlighting the shift from a once-a-year checkbox approach to a continuous cycle of test and retest. They emphasized the value proposition of pen testing as a service for organizations and channel partners.