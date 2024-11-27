Kevin McDonald, Chief Operating & Chief Information Security Officer of Alvaka Networks, an MSP offering 24X7 IT support and ransomware recovery

At the Ingram Micro ONE event, Kevin discussed the common pitfalls organizations encounter during breaches. He highlighted the frequent lack of adequate preparation, which leads to hasty decisions that hinder recovery efforts, and stressed the importance of protecting backups, implementing basic security measures like multi-factor authentication, and maintaining regular software updates. Kevin cautioned against careless communication during breaches that could alert threat actors and emphasized the need for thorough documentation and a clear recovery plan.