Jay Dosanjh is Vice President of Channels and Alliances at TrueFort. He manages the company’s channel program and relationships with security service providers and technology partners.

Jay joins TrueFort from Accedian, a provider of threat detection, performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, where he was Channel Sales Director for North America. He has also served as VP, Channel Sales & Alliances for Galileo, a vendor of IT capacity and performance management technology, and Director, Worldwide Channel Sales for Software Defined Networking (SDN) solutions provider ADARA Networks. Jay is a graduate of San Jose State University.