Tony Beller is senior vice president of global partner sales at Tanium. He is responsible for leading the company’s next phase of channel growth and expanding a robust service provider and partner ecosystem that spans industry leading Global System Integrators, MSPs and distribution partners.

As former Cloud Software Group (Citrix & TIBCO) senior vice president, Beller was responsible for overseeing the emerging market territories comprised of Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Japan and ANZ and managing enterprise, commercial accounts and channels. Prior to this role, he helped Anaplan build a strategic partner ecosystem that drove over 45% of the partner business globally and launched new go-to-market channels globally.

Beller has also successfully led channel teams and global initiatives at ServiceNow, Salesforce, and held various executive positions at Taleo, Oracle, and PeopleSoft.

Coming from a multilingual background, Tony is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.