Speaker: Denis Villeneuve. Cybersecurity and Resilience Practice Leader – Canada at Kyndryl

Watch our discussion with Kendryl, the world’s largest managed infrastructure services company. The conversation turned to cybersecurity, with a focus on the impact of AI and the need for a balance between automation and human oversight. Julian and Denis also discussed the challenges of tech debt, global regulations and compliance, and the potential threats posed by quantum computing.

The importance of business resilience was emphasized, with a call for comprehensive assessments of an organization’s ability to recover from various scenarios. The changing role of cybersecurity professionals, particularly CISOs, was also discussed, with an emphasis on the need for them to have a more prominent presence at the board level. The speakers underscored the significant impact of cybercrime on the economy and stressed the importance of implementing strong cybersecurity measures to mitigate these risks.