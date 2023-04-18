Garrett Gee is the new global vice president of indirect channels and alliances at Trustwave. He comes from Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink) and Level 3 Communications. He is passionate about leadership and mentorship. He built partner programs from the ground up.

Innovative and results-oriented channel executive with twenty-five years of experience successfully building, growing, and leading channel sales organizations. A culture-focused leader with a proven track record for achieving sales and revenue results while maintaining high team morale and low attrition. Skilled at problem solving through creative solutions and an expert in M&A integrations, partner negotiations and program design. An award-winning executive that will bring passion, knowledge, trust, and commitment to your company’s channel strategy.

He lives in Colorado and loves the outdoors.