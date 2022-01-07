As a Channel Chief, Song Lu deals with thousands of SKUs with complex combinations to just a desktop UPS. His hands-on approach to working with partners to ensure they recommend the best solution will also generate the most revenue. This is one area where working with and leveraging the expertise of the vendor can make all the difference in outcomes. He is also challenged with bringing together multiple brands under one umbrella Vertiv. Everything runs on electricity and maintaining consistency is what power management does. Every MSP should take part of the business pie as there is a solution for 100% of your clients. Check out their monitoring solutions to see how you can bake it into your managed services portfolio.