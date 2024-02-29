Rocco Donnino is the Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances & Channels at Spin.AI. Rocco Donnino brings more than 20 years experience leading and developing strategic alliances and channel programs at companies including Delinea, McAfee, AVG Technologies, AppRiver, TitanHQ and Microsoft. His expertise will help in expanding Spin.AI’s reach across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions, and in strengthening the company’s presence in key partner programs. Rocco’s immediate focus will be on deepening existing partner relationships and enhancing Spin.AI’s role in the MSP and MSSP marketplace and the Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace partner ecosystems.

We talked with Rocco and he discussed his professional journey, the challenges in the cybersecurity industry, and strategies for fostering sustainable channel partnerships. Rocco highlighted Spin AI’s focus on understanding and meeting the specific needs of its partners, offering flexible engagement models, and providing extensive support to enable partners to succeed in their businesses. Julian and Rocco also discussed the changes and challenges in the channel ecosystem, focusing on industry consolidation and its impact on mid-market partners.