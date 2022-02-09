Chris Peterson has been named Vice President of Global Channel and Technology Partnerships at Anomali. Peterson brings more than 25 years of proven experience in building partner ecosystems at some of the world’s top cybersecurity and technology providers. At Anomali, he will lead channel and partner strategy as demand for our precision threat detection and comprehensive response solutions increases rapidly across the world.

Peterson has spent more than 25 years building and leading channel sales programs at top enterprise cybersecurity companies. Before Anomali, he was at Tenable, where he served as Vice President of Global Partnerships and was responsible for developing and implementing partner programs that contributed to its successful IPO in 2018. While at SourceFire, Peterson created, executed and grew the company’s global partner strategy into a $260 million business unit, leading to its 2013 acquisition by Cisco Systems. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Channels at ArcSight, where he helped to expand the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) provider’s presence across the global partner and MSSP marketplace. Peterson is a member of the Forbes Business Development Council, has been named a CRN Channel Chief, executed numerous 5-Star rated Partner Programs for multiple years, and is recognized as an industry thought leader in his professional field.