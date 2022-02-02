Riya Shanmugam is Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at New Relic to further develop and strengthen the company’s partner strategy and channel programs. As enterprises across every industry and region continue to realize the benefits of cloud-based observability as an open, connected, and programmable practice for every engineer across every stage of the software lifecycle, partners will continue to be essential in bringing the value of New Relic One to more engineers.

Shanmugam joins New Relic from Adobe, where she was the Global Head of Cloud Adoption and Customer Success. Prior to Adobe, Shanmugam served as a customer engineering leader at Google Cloud. She has also held technical and strategic advisory roles for IBM, AMD, Infosys, and several hyper-growth startups. Shanmugam earned an MBA from the McCoy School of Business at Texas State University and a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the Amrita School of Engineering. She is also a beneficiary of the Leadership Academy at Harvard Business School Executive Education and the Stanford Graduate School of Business for Executive Education.

“New Relic’s mission is to empower engineers with a data-driven approach to observability across the entire software lifecycle so they can plan, build, deploy, and run amazing software that powers amazing digital experiences. Cloud providers, resellers, service partners, MSPs, and technology partners are all crucial to expanding our global observability footprint,” said Riya Shanmugam, Group Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at New Relic. “I’ve spent my career working with technology innovators globally to solve complex business challenges through software. New Relic mirrors this experience in its philosophical mindset and in our pursuit to help engineers and developers do their jobs better, faster, more easily, and more efficiently. I’m eager to lead the global channel and alliances organization at a momentous point in the company’s history.”