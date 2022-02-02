Merlin, a digital music licensing partner for independent artists and labels has announced a dynamic new agreement with Twitch, the interactive live streaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Twitch for this groundbreaking deal,” said Jeremy Sirota, Merlin CEO. “We’ve been engaged in conversations with Twitch since the day I started at Merlin, and I’m pleased that our team found a path for Merlin members and their artists to better engage fan communities across the Twitch ecosystem, whether in music, gaming or beyond. Merlin members are excited to lean into this opportunity on behalf of their artists.”

This new relationship with Merlin will expand direct communications between Merlin members and Twitch, open up dedicated support for those members and their artists to grow their audience bases, and unlock marketing opportunities to the benefit of all.

This agreement will unlock live experiences worldwide, create artist and label marketing opportunities for Merlin members (e.g., via The Collective, Twitch’s recently launched artist incubator program), and help bring Twitch and independents closer together. Merlin members and their artists are highly diverse—representing more than twenty thousand labels and hundreds of thousands of artists from every country in the world. Merlin acts as a bridge between its partners and its membership, offering support and tools to help partners better understand and connect with Merlin members.

Additionally, Twitch has created a process that enables participating music rights holders, including Merlin and its members, to report certain unauthorized uses of their music.

eChannelNews has been using twitch as a streaming platform for live events and podcasts. Our channel can be found here: https://twitch.tv/technoplanetproductions.

Find out more at www.merlinnetwork.org