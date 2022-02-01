Cybereason, the XDR company, announced it has launched a ‘Pay as you Grow’ program (PAYG) for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), which provides the company’s most trusted partners and solution providers with financial flexibility to increase their margins and profitability.

The PAYG program is available for Elite and Premier Cybereason MSSP partners and offers several tiers designed to help them grow their business, depending on the goals of their business today and where it is going tomorrow. The program is designed to increase partner flexibility through a monthly billing model based on the number of endpoint sensors in use as opposed to annual subscriptions.

“Participating partners in Cybereason’s Pay as you Grow program benefit from a billing process that allows them to buy like they sell, in a monthly fee based on usage, enabling them to increase profits as they grow their business,” said Stephan Tallent, Vice President, MSSP, North America, Cybereason. “Additional advantages include a seamless tracking and billing model that creates an opportunity for MSSPs to support and secure customers of all sizes, without high contractual obligations to Cybereason.”

The PAYG program also creates a competitive advantage for MSSP partners, including:

–Reduced barriers to entry for MSSPs looking to sell Cybereason solutions

–A viable migration option for partners using competitor PAYG programs

–A simplified licensing model and incentives for partners to accelerate the growth of their Cybereason business

–Access to dedicated support resources

For more information, please visit www.cybereason.com