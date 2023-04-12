Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to deliver its patented ZeroDwell endpoint technology to companies across the globe.

Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment is the only solution on the market preventing potential damage from ransomware and other malware with its Kernel-level API Virtualization technology that instantly contains unknown threats to determine their intent before they inflict any damage. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand threats is invaluable. This partnership will make ZeroDwell Containment and its entire portfolio of threat protection solutions available to TechData Synnex’s North American customers.

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches, Xcitium’s patented ‘ZeroDwell Containment’ technology uses Kernel API Virtualization to isolate and block threats like zero-day ransomware and other malware before they cause any damage. ZeroDwell Containment is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite which includes advanced endpoint protection (AEP), endpoint detection & response (EDR), and extended managed detection & response (X/MDR). Since inception, Xcitium has a proven zero breach track record when fully configured.

For additional information and to request a demo go to Xcitium.com.