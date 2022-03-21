Adlumin, an industry-trusted Command Center for security operations, announced the launch of its newly enhanced Adlumin Advantage MSP program. The program encourages partners to take their cybersecurity journey to the next level. Partners will improve their position within the industry to attract new customers by delivering value-added service offers.

Adlumin is an exclusive channel revenue company. The company has developed an exemplary MSP program that allows partners to enter at any level of cybersecurity technical competency or IT service delivery expertise while setting their own pace through the journey of enhancing their cybersecurity managed service practice.

Adlumin’s continued commitment to a channel-only sales model was the foundation for adding innovative and industry-first partner benefits. A few of those new benefits include aggregated MSP pricing, monthly invoicing, renewal protection, quarterly business-level rebates, equally paid out sales and system engineers (SE) cash rewards. Additional benefits include Adlumin reciprocal opportunity development that is internally goaled and measured and direct access to technical support resources, who will work directly and solely in support of the partner.

“Adlumin offers a managed security services platform with XDR and SOAR capabilities, giving partners and their customers full visibility into their IT environment,” said Jim Adams, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channels at Adlumin. “We have built a unique solution and program that focuses on building, expanding and protecting the partner’s business and brand.”

Find our more at www.adlumin.com