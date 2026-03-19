Randal Wark introduced his new book, 12 Steps to Cyber Safety, as a strategic low-friction marketing asset designed to open doors for MSPs within the SMB market. Using a real-world client breach as a cautionary tale, Randal demonstrated how a concise, accessible book can serve as a powerful alternative to dense technical pitches, immediately positioning the MSP as a trusted authority rather than just another vendor. The strategy focuses on using the book as a high-value “leave-behind” in sales meetings to drive meaningful security conversations and accelerate lead generation.

The book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.ca/12-Steps-Cyber-Safety-Practical-ebook/dp/B0FN7PZ25F