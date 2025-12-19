Jason Wieser, Senior VP Sales of Calero, shared insights on the evolving telecom sector and the critical role of partnerships. He emphasized the necessity of a collaborative ecosystem to drive market expansion and highlighted how AI can enhance training for partners, enabling them to provide tailored insights and assume a trusted advisor role. He noted that successful partners focus on long-term outcomes and relationship-building to create significant customer impact.

He also noted the challenges faced by MSPs in marketing, urging partners to reassess their understanding of technology management to maintain credibility and trust with clients.

Some predictions for 2026 from Calero include: