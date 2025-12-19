Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, recently announced the launch of Canadian versions of various tools to support small businesses and solopreneurs alike. to help retailers streamline every aspect of their business along with keeping track of their inventory, and Zoho Solo for independent professionals to operate their company completely from their mobile-device, aims to bolster productivity and revenue for Canadian businesses.

Chandrashekar LSP, Managing Director of Zoho Canada, introduced Zoho Payroll,, a new product tailored for Canadian businesses to simplify payroll management and compliance with local tax regulations, and Zoho POS (Point-of-Sale), designed for the Canadian market, which enhances operational efficiency by automatically updating inventory during sales transactions. Additionally, LSP highlighted Zoho’s extensive suite of over 55 applications that can be utilized individually or as part of integrated solutions.

LSP further delved into Zoho’s commitment to data sovereignty, explaining how the company operates its own data centers to ensure customer privacy and security. This approach allows Zoho to avoid reliance on external policies that could jeopardize data management.

