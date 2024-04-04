Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, recently announced new enhancements to the Barracuda Partner Success Program aimed at increasing partner margin and profitability and expanding technical enablement for channel partners and distributors.

Jason Beal, VP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystems, discusses the enhancements made to the partner program, including changes to partner discount grids, premier partner back-end rebates, and expansion of the partner multiplier. The focus is on partner profitability, distributor economics, and partner enablement.

The Barracuda Partner Success Program was launched in December 2023 with the goal of ensuring partner success around the globe through two core elements: the shared success model and partner agility. A key differentiated element of the program is Barracuda’s support for reseller partners across multiple routes to market — resale, MSP, and marketplaces — providing reseller partners with benefits and resources based on their total sales contribution.