Gabriel Bergeron, Partner Channel Specialist, ITCloud

Gabriel discussed the company’s initiatives to improve their marketplace, highlighting the upcoming launch of a new visual portal anticipated before June. He introduced the Teammate service, designed to help partners manage projects comprehensively while offering training resources to promote future independence. Gabriel noted the company’s strong Canadian presence, with 80% of partners located in Quebec, and emphasized their expansion efforts into regions such as British Columbia and Alberta. He also mentioned that many potential partners are engaging with ITCloud’s offerings through a complimentary trial of their portal, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing service and building a strong partner network across Canada.