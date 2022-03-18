Authomize, the first Zero Trust solution for continuously managing the Authorization Security Lifecycle across all cloud environments, announced Authomize Together, a new partner ecosystem program designed to accelerate access to the company’s automated authorization management platform.

Authomize’s partner ecosystem will address the growing demand from organizations of all sizes to automatically manage and secure identities, access, and privileges across all cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments. Authomize Together provides partners with sales and technical enablement, exclusive marketing opportunities, generous funding, sales engagement tools, and world class training and support. The program will initially support partners in North America, with additional geographies to be included in 2022.

Authomize Together‘s first-stage release includes a competitive referral program that provides protection for partners who register an opportunity and the customer purchases Authomize directly or through a cloud provider marketplace.

“Our partner ecosystem will break down the silo mentality and shift the paradigm of sales processes and services for authorization and identity solutions while addressing urgent customer pain points,” says Ariel Cohen, Authomize’s Chief Business Officer, formerly Palo Alto Networks’ Head of Technology Partnerships.

See more info at https://www.authomize.com/partners