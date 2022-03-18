Here are the top stories E-Channelnews this past week:
- Number 11 of our live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance on the modern market research
- An interview with emerging storage vendor StorPool
- An interview with Montreal-based OVHcloud‘s VP of Americas, Estelle Azemard
- This week’s Women in Tech interview was with Jean Plank of Park Place Technologies
- New channel program from Ermetic
- An interesting article from Media Sonar about the importance of insurance for MSPs
- We discussed with Ariel Cohen about Authomize‘s new channel program
- COMING up: We will be starting our in-person events on April 7th in Montreal, check out www.channelnext.ca for complete dates and locations!