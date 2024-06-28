Gerwai Todd was appointed CEO of PIA in February 2024. He discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements and changing client needs in the MSP industry. He explained PIA’s focus on automating help desk issues for MSPs using AI, highlighting the company’s AI-first approach and its potential to revolutionize automation in the MSP industry.

He also delved into the challenges and perceptions of AI within the MSP community, highlighting the difficulty of applying AI technology in commercial use cases without causing frustration. Thus, the importance of MSPs staying updated and adaptable in order to provide valuable advice to clients, acknowledging the complexity and evolving nature of the industry.

Past interview with PIA: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-automation-platform-provider-pia/