APX Net, a communications service provider specializing in complex, multilocation high-speed data networks, announced the launch of the INSITE Network Monitoring and Management (NMM) platform, which extends network visibility to APX Net’s multisite enterprise customers across their locations and network environments.

INSITE leverages proven platforms, including ServiceNow®, LogicMonitor® and Sisense, to deliver monitoring, incident management, business intelligence and actionable insight for all customers’ locations from a single secure client portal.

INSITE extracts and analyzes metrics from hundreds of systems and device types, which are monitored 24/7 by expert analysts at APX Net’s U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC).

With INSITE, APX Net customers receive network monitoring and management, including:

Reactive monitoring , including ticket opening and tracking, incident remediation, and vendor and carrier coordination

Proactive monitoring , including outage and service degradation detection and validation, automatic NOC ticket opening and incident notification

Circuit and edge device monitoring, including support for Tier levels 1-3; Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework; API-enabled service management; and Moves, Adds, Changes or Deletions (MACDs)

