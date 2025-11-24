Kyndryl announced a collaboration to build an enterprise data platform on Microsoft Fabric hosted on Azure. This transformative initiative will enable HSO to unify its vast data resources, dramatically improving the speed and accuracy of reporting, analytics and decision-making to help it to expand its reach and support more people.

HSO develops evidence-informed, consensus-based standards across more than 100 areas of health and social services around the world. These standards are shaped by input from patients, providers and policymakers and are supported by tools that help organizations implement and improve care delivery. Today, HSO’s standards have been adopted by 14,000 care sites globally, such as hospitals, care homes and social services sites.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation,” said Janice Buchanan, Managing Director Global Digital Services at HSO. “With Kyndryl’s expertise and Microsoft’s powerful platform, we’re building a foundation that will amplify HSO’s reach and effectiveness, increase the adoption of best practices and raise the standard of care for millions of people worldwide.”

“We are proud to partner with HSO on their journey to becoming an AI-powered organization,” said Farhaz Thobani, President, Kyndryl Canada. “By helping HSO unlock the full potential of their data and harness the transformative power of AI, we are enabling them to lead with data-driven intelligence to accelerate their important mission to support a healthier world.”

The new platform will automate data workflows and enable faster, more trusted insights. It will also support advanced analytics, better forecasting, and improved visibility across the organization, so that HSO can spend more time working on activities that directly support improving health care quality.

With Kyndryl’s support, HSO is rolling out a comprehensive data governance program to strengthen data quality and support compliance, coupled with a change management strategy that encompasses stakeholder communications, skills assessments and upskilling initiatives. Together, they will create multiple proof-of-concept projects to validate AI, machine learning and business intelligence use cases.

The Kyndryl Vital team played a key role in the engagement, working side-by-side with HSO and multiple data & AI experts from Kyndryl Consult to define challenges, prototype solutions and co-develop strategies aligned with HSO’s vision. This designer-led, collaborative approach supported tailoring the platform to HSO’s needs and goals.