Following the recent acquisitions of DVP Technologies and Subsidium Technologies Inc. last February, UPSTACK is announcing another partner investment with the acquisition of United Technology, a tech consulting firm based in New York.

UPSTACK is transforming the way internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry’s leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK’s service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT.

Check out our last interview with Nick in August 2021: https://e-channelnews.com/channel-chief-interview-nick-caruso/