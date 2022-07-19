The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced that Lita Vernick, Senior Director at Comcast Business, was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q2. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW Advocacy Committee (now the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee) to encourage women to support each other. The ACW Advocacy Pledge is “Behind Every Successful Woman is a Community of Successful Women Who Have Her Back.”

ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association encourages visitors to nominate women who are “living the pledge.”

Vernick, the Big Impact Winner for Q2 2022, was nominated by the following peers: Dalyn Wertz, Executive Director of Indirect Program and Marketing at Comcast Business; Maureen O’Connell, Senior Director of National Partner Sales at Comcast Business; and Vivian Chavez, Senior Director of Strategic Channel Programs at Comcast Business.

“Lita exemplifies the ACW advocacy pledge,” said Wertz. “As a leader on the Comcast Business team, she has spent the last 10 years ensuring women are supported, coached, mentored and successful. She is constantly reaching out to show support, offer guidance and coaching. …Lita is what makes the Indirect Program and team so unique and successful.”

Congratulations to our other Q2 nominees, including:

Kathy Flick, Senior Director at Nextiva

Raquel Wiley, Vice President of Marketing at NetFortris

Stacy Cole, Senior Director at Five9

Marcia Dempster, Senior Director at Keeper Security

Amy Bailey, Senior Vice President at Telarus

Alexie Teferi, Director at Alliance Business Services

Ashley (Cole) Dahling, Senior Channel Manager at Fusion Connect

Eileen Chan, Global Account Manager at AppDynamics

For information about the ACW Pledge, visit: https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/engage/acw-pledge