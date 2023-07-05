We recently caught up with Michelle Ragusa-McBain despite her extremely hectic schedule to discuss her new position at Sonicwall as Vice President, North America Channel Chief. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the channel ecosystem, enabling partners to grow and profit from the outside-in shift to cybersecurity. With more than 18 years of partner experience, Michelle has successfully led, developed, managed, and grown channel ecosystems at Cisco, Office Depot | CompuCom, and JS Group. She has led managed services, subscription/consumption models, distribution, and alliances programs. She and her teams have been recognized with numerous channel awards, and she has served on multiple boards and communities driving DE&I initiatives and developing the next generation of channel talent.