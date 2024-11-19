TD SYNNEX has set out a comprehensive value proposition for BlackBerry partners, following its appointment as the sole UK distributor for the company’s security solutions.



Partners can now benefit from dedicated support and resources and gain access to a unique range of tools and services from TD SYNNEX to help them drive and develop their BlackBerry sales. TD SYNNEX has invested in building a team with specific resources to support partners on every aspect of BlackBerry business, including quotations, special bids and general sales support.



Importantly, BlackBerry partners can also call on the expertise of the TD SYNNEX security business practice to help them with proposals, assist with customer consultations, and advise on technical issues.



Scott Rogers, senior business unit director – security, UK, TD SYNNEX, said: “Being the sole distributor for BlackBerry in the UK is a responsibility we take very seriously indeed. We’ve been working closely with BlackBerry and have invested in dedicated resources and tools to focus on growth and to make sure we can provide partners with all the support they need – both in meeting the needs of their existing customers and attracting and winning new business.”



Additional investments are planned that will make it easier for partners to manage customer licences and maximise renewals with BlackBerry.

Source: TD SYNNEX