Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera, a company serving multi-site operators in the QSR, retail, and convenience store industries, discussed the company’s edge computing and managed services platforms, emphasizing their role in building, operating, and securing networks for clients. He shared insights into the transformative effects of their technology solutions on client operations, citing specific examples of reduced truck rolls and ticket volumes for large convenience store partners.

He also discussed the broader impact of AI on their business, emphasizing its role in ensuring high customer service levels and leveraging machine learning to enhance the functionality and knowledge base of the networks they serve. Additionally, Morrow emphasized Acumera’s exclusive focus on the multisite business and their collaboration with channel partners.

The company also recently announced a strategic investment by Oaktree Capital Management, which will go towards increasing growth in the channel community.