David Weeks, VP Partner Experience at N-able has been with the company since the early days of N-able 1.0 . He sat down with Julian for an in-depth interview, where he shared his insights into the partner experience and the evolving dynamics between partners and vendors.

David also discussed the evolution of successful MSPs, emphasizing the shift towards a minimum viable program and the increasing importance of cybersecurity. He also touched on the challenges and opportunities presented by AI integration at the MSP level and for customers.

Julian and David also discussed the M&A activity in the MSP community, noting a reduction in M&A activity but anticipating a potential increase due to changing lending rates. They also highlighted the evolving responsibilities of MSPs, including compliance, privacy laws, and insurance requirements.

Note that N-able will be hosting its next 2025 Empower Event in Berlin. See details at: https://www.n-able.com/press/press-releases/n-able-announces-partner-conference-empower-2025-in-berlin)