Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam is VP & Global Head – Cybersecurity Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He is responsible for shaping TCS’s Cybersecurity strategy and capabilities to ensure that our customers’ digitally transformed businesses are secure from current and emerging cyber threats. He is a dynamic business leader with over 28 years of wide-ranging experience, primarily in the IT industry, in various leadership roles. He has successfully established and scaled multiple businesses, achieving strong financial and operating performance. He has an extensive experience in building globally distributed, high-performance teams to ensure customer success. He strongly believes in the power of technology to transform businesses and has been at the forefront of enabling organizations transform and grow, by leveraging digital technologies.

Ganesa provided a comprehensive overview of the company’s cybersecurity offerings, which include consulting, professional, and managed services. He highlighted the various aspects of their services, such as managed detection response and IoT security, while sharing his extensive 28-year experience in the IT industry, focusing on cybersecurity strategy and execution to ensure a secure environment for clients.

The discussion shifted to the evolving landscape of cyber threats, with Ganesa emphasizing the increasing sophistication of attacks and the critical role of AI in defense strategies. He pointed out that while the frequency of attacks has not dramatically risen, their complexity necessitates vigilant detection and rapid response. He underscored the importance of compliance and regulations, noting that non-compliance can significantly impact operations and safety.

Ganesa stressed the importance of decision-makers in tackling cybersecurity challenges and highlighted key focus areas for 2025, including AI integration, cloud management, and supply chain controls.

Some of the major cybersecurity trends it believes will shape global enterprises over the course of 2025:

Using GenAI to ‘Fight Fire with Fire’: As GenAI use in the workplace gains momentum, concerns about responsible use are also rising. With cybercriminals leveraging GenAI to craft increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, organizations should ‘fight fire with fire’ with GenAI-powered threat detection and response systems. Doubling Down on Cloud Security: Adoption of cloud computing continues to accelerate, and organizations should keep pace by deploying more robust security protocols, including encryption, access controls, and continuous monitoring. This is especially true for those transitioning to multi-cloud or hybrid environments. More Flexible, ‘Elastic’ Supply Chains: In response to shifting geopolitical dynamics and expanding partner ecosystems, in 2025, organizations will need to build more flexible, resilient supply chains that can better mitigate risk.

