Christopher Vollmond-Carstens, Chief M&A Officer at Ntiva, talked about the recent acquisition of The Purple Guys. This combination establishes one of the largest, pure-play MSPs serving small and mid-sized businesses and non-profit organizations across the U.S.

The conversation also delved into Ntiva’s mission and growth, highlighting their dedication to serving the SMB community and upholding their core values. They also discussed M&A strategy, emphasizing the critical factors of cultural alignment and recurring revenue in potential acquisitions.