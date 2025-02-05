Julian and Manuj Aggarwal, Founder of TetraNoodle Technologies, expressed their concerns about the overwhelming amount of AI-related news and the uncertainty it brings, advocating for a practical focus on how AI can enhance business operations. They referenced the recent launch of a Chinese AI app and suggested that Managed Service Providers (MSPs) should consider developing their own AI agents. Manuj emphasized the need for actionable strategies in the evolving AI landscape and highlighted the operational challenges businesses face, such as invoice processing and technician management, which AI can help automate.

The conversation progressed to the specific AI tools being adopted by MSPs, such as Co-Pilot and Jarvis. Both Julian and Manuj discussed the importance of understanding MSPs’ needs to develop scalable AI solutions, envisioning a service model that provides ongoing support and fosters recurring revenue.