Conversation with Melissa Schmulson, VP of Global Channel Sales at Netwrix, a vendor specializing in cybersecurity solutions focused on data and identity threats

Melissa discussed the company’s strategic direction and the necessary organizational changes as they prepare for 2025. She highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach to data security, which encompasses data protection, identity management, and infrastructure security. Compliance with regulations such as CMMC and HIPAA is increasingly critical, as auditors are rigorously verifying adherence. She also touched on the evolving role of AI in cybersecurity, acknowledging the need for organizations to adapt to new threats while leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency and customer protection.

The discussion further explored the implications of compliance for channel partners, emphasizing its potential as a revenue opportunity. Melissa suggested reframing compliance as a beneficial aspect for customers, supported by pre-built templates to simplify the process.

Some of Melissa’s Predictions:

As we enter the first quarter of 2025, agility and adaptability will remain top priorities for cybersecurity channel businesses and their vendor partners, particularly in an increasingly commoditized market. I can see several trends that are currently shaping the channel and will likely continue doing so in 2025:

DSPM: Data continues to be at the forefront of customer conversations, especially as it applies to cybersecurity insurance and compliance.

Localized, Real-Time Support: Channel partners are increasingly seeking vendors who can deliver localized and real-time assistance. Vendors offering tailored solutions, coupled with a clear product development roadmap aligned to the surge in AI-driven applications, will gain a competitive edge—especially in supporting small and mid-sized enterprises requiring immediate crisis response.

Zero-Trust Frameworks: Adoption of security frameworks emphasizing zero-trust architectures is expected to accelerate. This reflects the growing need to manage complex attack surfaces while ensuring scalability and adaptability. The overarching goal here is to reduce the attack surface and enhance protection.

Commoditized and Managed Services Growth: The continued growth of commoditized and managed services will drive operational efficiency. Key factors include streamlined monthly billing processes and vendor consolidation, helping partners simplify operations and improve profitability.