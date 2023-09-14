Continuing its commitment to protecting all mobile endpoints and mobile apps from a single platform, Zimperium announced the expansion of its award-winning application shielding solution with a no-code option. The no-code offering is designed for organizations that require fast time to market or have limited development resources.

The new no-code application shielding offering joins the platform’s suite of mobile application security solutions aimed at empowering developers with effortless and robust app security across the application lifecycle. The application security suite includes app scanning, app vetting, app hardening, cryptographic key protection, and runtime security. Together, the suite provides comprehensive in-app protection and dynamic threat visibility and response.

As app teams grapple with limited resources and increasing pressure to release secure applications quickly, this no-code application shielding option offers a viable alternative to apply essential protections in minutes. It safeguards the application from potential exploitation, both when the app is available on public app stores and during runtime when it is being used on end-user devices. This dual-layer of protection enables developers to confidently avoid security tradeoffs that could lead to data theft and breaches post-release.